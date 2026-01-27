Republic Day 2026: 'Vande Mataram' theme celebrated with military might
India's 77th Republic Day Parade was a vibrant mix of tradition and tech, led by President Droupadi Murmu and watched by top EU leaders.
With floats from states, ministries and departments and thousands of performers, the event honored both cultural roots and modern achievements.
PM Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial before the big show.
Why it stood out this year
This year's parade marked 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'—so expect lots of patriotic vibes.
The military brought out their best: think BrahMos missiles, S-400 air defense systems, T-90 tanks, and Rafale jets pulling off wild vertical moves.
New units like the Bhairav light commando battalion and the Shaktiban Regiment made their debut, plus there were camels, ponies for high-altitude ops, Indian breed dogs equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios, and advanced surveillance systems, and even Black Kites (Raptors)—showing off how India's defense is getting smarter (and a bit cooler) every year.