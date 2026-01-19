Republic Day rehearsals: Here's what you need to know about Delhi traffic

If you're driving north-south, stick to Ring Road or use routes like Aurobindo Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent. For east-west travel, Ring Road and Bhairon Road are your best bets. Heading from South Delhi toward Connaught Place or Central Secretariat? Try Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street and Mandir Marg.

Circuit closures and a quick heads-up

Circuit 1 (the Rashtrapati Bhavan visitor circuit) is off-limits for the public from January 21-29 because of the big January 26 parade and Beating Retreat event.

Best move? Follow the diversions, hop on public transport when you can, and keep an eye on advisories so your plans don't get stuck in traffic.