Resident doctor Sandeep Kumar Sharma found dead inside car
India
A 37-year-old resident doctor from Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, was found dead inside his car on Monday.
He worked in the dermatology department and was originally from Jhunjhunu district.
Police say the exact cause of death will be known after a postmortem.
Residents find doctor unconscious, probe opened
Sharma's car had been parked outside a house in Frontier Colony all morning, which caught the attention of local residents.
Around 1pm they checked and found him unconscious with foam and fluid around his mouth.
Police broke into the car and took him to a hospital, but doctors could only confirm he had passed away.
An investigation is underway to figure out what happened.