Retired cop suicide: Family booked for abetment, case under probe
Ahmedabad police charged the family of retired Inspector Jayanti Magan Parmar with abetment to suicide after he was found dead in a vehicle (reported as a semi-truck) in the Chandlodiya area on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
A suicide note was recovered at his brother's house; police subsequently filed an FIR and booked his wife Kailash, son Manoj, and sister-in-law Usha for abetment to suicide.
Police also found a bottle of insecticide near him.
Tensions had been brewing since 2022
According to Parmar's brother Naresh, Parmar had faced verbal abuse and threats from his family since 2022, so much so that he often left home to stay with Naresh.
Even after a brief reconciliation attempt by his older son Rajni, tensions quickly returned.
The case is still being investigated, especially given its ties to law enforcement and serious allegations of domestic abuse.