Retired Mumbai woman loses nearly ₹1.5cr to online share scam

Mumbai woman invested ₹1cr, FIR registered

Drawn in by these success stories, she made a small first investment and saw quick returns, which encouraged her to keep investing, eventually sending over ₹1 crore across 31 transactions.

When she tried to withdraw her supposed ₹7 crore earnings, the scammers demanded extra payments for taxes, showed her fake SEBI documents, and kept asking for more money.

Realizing it was a scam, she reported it to cyber police, who have registered an FIR against the unidentified individuals: another reminder to stay sharp with online investments.