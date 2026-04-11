Retired Mumbai woman loses nearly ₹1.5cr to online share scam
A retired woman from Mumbai lost nearly ₹1.5 crore after falling for an online share trading scam.
It all started when she clicked on a stock investment ad last December and joined a WhatsApp group called "VIP Share Trading Platform," where members kept sharing stories of big profits.
Mumbai woman invested ₹1cr, FIR registered
Drawn in by these success stories, she made a small first investment and saw quick returns, which encouraged her to keep investing, eventually sending over ₹1 crore across 31 transactions.
When she tried to withdraw her supposed ₹7 crore earnings, the scammers demanded extra payments for taxes, showed her fake SEBI documents, and kept asking for more money.
Realizing it was a scam, she reported it to cyber police, who have registered an FIR against the unidentified individuals: another reminder to stay sharp with online investments.