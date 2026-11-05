Returnees from Dubai allowed 1kg gold with concessional duty
Heading back to India after living in Dubai?
If you've stayed abroad for at least six months, you can bring up to 1kg of gold (bars, coins, or plain jewelry) by paying a concessional duty in foreign currency.
But if your jewelry has stones or pearls, or if you go over the limit, or haven't been away that long, you'll have to pay customs duty.
New baggage rules for Indians abroad
From February 2, 2026, new baggage rules kick in: Indians living abroad for more than a year can bring in gold jewelry, women up to 40 g and others up to 20 g, without any value cap.
Gold bars and coins still need declaring and will be taxed.
Always declare extra gold on the ATITHI app or at arrival; skipping this could mean a penalty and prosecution under the Customs Act, 1962, or confiscation.
Staying updated on customs notifications is key!