Rex Pereira back in India after 6 months aboard ship

Manoj Yadav connected Pereira with authorities

Things got scarier for Rex when fighting broke out near Basra, Iraq, putting his life at risk.

With no ID and nowhere to turn, he reached out to Manoj Yadav from the Forward Seamen Union of India, who helped connect him with Indian authorities.

Thanks to the Indian Embassy's efforts (and some help from local officials), Rex finally got his passport back and landed home on April 5.

Three other Indian crew members are still waiting for rescue.

This whole ordeal highlights just how risky seafaring jobs can be and why better protections are needed for workers like Rex.