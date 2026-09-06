'Anti-national elements' may attack right-wing influencer in jail, lawyer claims
What's the story
Swatantra Bhardwaj, a 21-year-old right-wing content creator, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student activist's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar. His lawyer, Piyush Jain, claimed that Bhardwaj is at risk of being attacked in jail by "anti-national elements." Jain urged the government to ensure Bharadwaj's safety inside Tihar Jail. "We have received information suggesting that Swatantra Bhardwaj could be attacked while in jail; certain anti-national elements aim to attack him," he said.
Legal proceedings
POCSO charges invoked after gap of 2 months: Lawyer
Bhardwaj was first remanded to one-day police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday. He was then sent to one-day judicial custody in connection with the assault case.
The police have also added charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.
Jain claimed these allegations are "completely fabricated" and were invoked after a gap of two months.
Arrest details
Bhardwaj was arrested from Bulandshahr
Bhardwaj was arrested from Bulandshahr after a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) outside the Parliament Street police station.
The CJP had demanded his arrest over the alleged assault.
An FIR under the POCSO Act was registered based on a complaint from a minor activist, who alleged online threats and harassment.
Podcast controversy
Case will be heard in special designated court
The police action came after a video podcast where Bhardwaj allegedly claimed that he had "cracked the skull" of the activist's father during the protest.
He then reportedly defended his actions by saying he acted in self-defense.
The case will have the actual hearing in the special designated court for SC/ST matters.