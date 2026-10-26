Rishabh Shukla allegedly shot 3 Tiwari family members in Lucknow
India
A land and parking dispute in Lucknow turned deadly on Monday when Rishabh Shukla, a former Merchant Navy officer, allegedly shot three members of the Tiwari family.
The conflict started over parking near a banyan tree and escalated after construction began on the disputed spot.
Rishabh Shukla detained, police investigate shooting
Shukla was detained soon after the shooting. Police have launched an investigation and increased security to prevent more violence between the families.
The Tiwari family is devastated: one of the victims, Suyash, was about to get married next month.
Authorities say legal action is underway as they work to bring justice for those lost.