Uttarakhand: 3 coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near Rishikesh

The railway administration launched immediate rescue and restoration operations after the derailment. Cranes and heavy machinery were deployed to remove the severely damaged coaches. Restoration teams have been working continuously to clear the affected section and normalize operations. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of this incident, with preliminary findings suggesting a possible brake failure during routine maintenance.

Crowd control

Investigation launched into the matter

A large crowd had gathered on the tracks after the accident. However, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel took charge and cleared people from the site, according to ANI. The news agency also stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reasons for this incident. Further details are awaited as railway officials continue to assess the situation.