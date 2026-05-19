Uttarakhand: 3 coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near Rishikesh
What's the story
Three coaches of the Ujjaini Express derailed near Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station in Uttarakhand on Monday night. The incident occurred around 9:30pm in the Khand village area near the railway station. No passengers were on board at the time of the derailment, and no injuries have been reported so far.
Rescue operations
Rescue and restoration operations underway
The railway administration launched immediate rescue and restoration operations after the derailment. Cranes and heavy machinery were deployed to remove the severely damaged coaches. Restoration teams have been working continuously to clear the affected section and normalize operations. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of this incident, with preliminary findings suggesting a possible brake failure during routine maintenance.
Crowd control
Investigation launched into the matter
A large crowd had gathered on the tracks after the accident. However, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel took charge and cleared people from the site, according to ANI. The news agency also stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reasons for this incident. Further details are awaited as railway officials continue to assess the situation.