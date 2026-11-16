Rising food prices push India's inflation above RBI comfort zone

Staple foods like rice are up by 12.5%, millets by 38%, and onions have more than doubled with a huge 116% spike.

Pulses rose by 15% for arhar, and even fruits like bananas and papayas cost up to 15% more.

Protein-rich foods (like buffalo meat and fish), cooking oils, spices, and restaurant meals have all gotten pricier too, and rising transport costs from higher airfares and fuel prices are adding to the squeeze on wallets.