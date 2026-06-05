Riyazuddin Mansuri uses mattresses to save Flourish Stay B&B victims India Jun 05, 2026

Riyazuddin Mansuri, a mattress shop owner in Malviya Nagar, jumped into action with his son when a fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B.

Before firefighters arrived, they used mattresses and quilts from their store to help people trapped on upper floors land safely.

Mansuri says he only thought about saving lives in the moment, not his own losses.