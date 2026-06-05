Riyazuddin Mansuri uses mattresses to save Flourish Stay B&B victims
India
Riyazuddin Mansuri, a mattress shop owner in Malviya Nagar, jumped into action with his son when a fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B.
Before firefighters arrived, they used mattresses and quilts from their store to help people trapped on upper floors land safely.
Mansuri says he only thought about saving lives in the moment, not his own losses.
Mansuri hopes government help, ₹2L losses
Mansuri's shop was badly damaged and emptied during the rescue, he estimates losses of up to ₹200,000.
After the rescue, he's unsure how to start over and is hoping the government will step in to help him get back on his feet.