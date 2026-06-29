Arunachal cloudburst damages highway, cuts off 7 districts
What's the story
A major stretch of National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh has been severely damaged after a cloudburst on June 24. The Hoj-Potin stretch of the highway is now completely closed, cutting off seven districts from the rest of the state. The cloudburst caused massive landslides and flash floods, destroying 18 residential quarters of the NEEPCO colony, and killing three people while leaving two others missing.
Transportation impact
Vital link for several districts
The Hoj-Potin road is a vital link for several districts, including Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri. Its closure has disrupted the movement of people and essential supplies across these regions. Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering inspected restoration work on Sunday and confirmed extensive damage along multiple stretches of the highway. Speaking to India Today, he said, "Restoration will take more than a week."
Restoration efforts
Alternative route opened
The Sagalee-Parang road is currently the only motorable alternative for commuters traveling to Keyi Panyor and other affected areas. Tsering was reported to have directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner at Sagalee to deploy manpower and machinery for this purpose. The Public Works Department's Highway Division is working hard to clear debris with excavators and heavy machinery, but continuous rainfall triggers new landslides, delaying restoration work.
Challenges faced
Restoration work hampered by fuel shortage
PWD Highway Junior Engineer Nagesh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying that some stretches have developed vertical gorges 40 to 50 meters deep, making reconstruction difficult. He also said restoration teams are facing a shortage of fuel supplies for heavy machinery. The highway serves as the primary road link to several districts, including Keyi Panyor, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, and Upper Subansiri.