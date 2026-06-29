The cloudburst occurred on June 24

Arunachal cloudburst damages highway, cuts off 7 districts

By Snehil Singh 09:55 am Jun 29, 202609:55 am

What's the story

A major stretch of National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh has been severely damaged after a cloudburst on June 24. The Hoj-Potin stretch of the highway is now completely closed, cutting off seven districts from the rest of the state. The cloudburst caused massive landslides and flash floods, destroying 18 residential quarters of the NEEPCO colony, and killing three people while leaving two others missing.