Road crashes in Jharkhand kill 7 including 3 minors

Giridih Palamu Chatra crashes kill 7

In Giridih, a car collision on NH-2 took the lives of an eight-year-old girl and a 55-year-old man; around 14 to 15 others were hurt.

In Palamu, two separate bike accidents killed Chandan Kumar and two teenagers aged 14 and 17.

Chatra saw a car-motorcycle crash near Parsauni Chowk that claimed cousins Rishi and Abhishek Paswan.

Injured survivors are being treated, while families mourn their loved ones.