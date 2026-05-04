Road crashes in Jharkhand kill 7 including 3 minors
India
Over the past day, seven people, including three minors, died in four different road accidents across Jharkhand's Giridih, Palamu, and Chatra districts.
The crashes involved cars and motorcycles, leaving several others injured and hospitalized.
Giridih Palamu Chatra crashes kill 7
In Giridih, a car collision on NH-2 took the lives of an eight-year-old girl and a 55-year-old man; around 14 to 15 others were hurt.
In Palamu, two separate bike accidents killed Chandan Kumar and two teenagers aged 14 and 17.
Chatra saw a car-motorcycle crash near Parsauni Chowk that claimed cousins Rishi and Abhishek Paswan.
Injured survivors are being treated, while families mourn their loved ones.