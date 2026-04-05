Road rage, gun-shaped lighter lead to arrests of Saharanpur tourists India Apr 05, 2026

A road rage incident near Shimla got heated when two tourists from Saharanpur, Ujjwal Jain and Sohil Arora, were arrested after a traffic argument turned physical on National Highway 5.

Things escalated when the tourists pulled out what looked like a pistol (turns out it was just a lighter shaped like a gun), but it still caused quite a stir among bystanders.