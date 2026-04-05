Road rage, gun-shaped lighter lead to arrests of Saharanpur tourists
India
A road rage incident near Shimla got heated when two tourists from Saharanpur, Ujjwal Jain and Sohil Arora, were arrested after a traffic argument turned physical on National Highway 5.
Things escalated when the tourists pulled out what looked like a pistol (turns out it was just a lighter shaped like a gun), but it still caused quite a stir among bystanders.
Arrest at Premghat Chowk sparks concerns
Police responded quickly and caught the duo at Premghat Chowk in Theog.
The case has sparked fresh worries about tourist behavior in Himachal's hill towns, with locals pointing to rising cases of reckless driving and disrespect from visitors.
Social media is buzzing too: some are condemning the accused, while others are calling for more awareness about respecting local communities.