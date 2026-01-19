Road rage in Gurugram: Man seriously hurt after being run over
India
A disturbing road rage case shook Gurugram's Manesar area, where a man was repeatedly run over by a Scorpio driver.
The victim is now in the hospital with critical injuries.
This incident has sparked fresh worries about safety on city roads.
Eyewitnesses speak out, police act fast
People who saw it happen say the driver kept running over the victim, even as bystanders tried to step in.
The attack took place in Hayatpur village and triggered panic in the area.
Police have registered a case and are checking CCTV footage and witness accounts to track down the driver.