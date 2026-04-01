Robbers steal ₹25L jewelry from Ashok Chawla's Delhi home
India
A high-profile robbery shook Delhi's Golf Links area last Thursday, when around six persons broke into liquor businessman Ashok Chawla's home.
The family, including a child, was held captive while the robbers made off with ₹25 lakh worth of jewelry.
Police suspect the domestic help, Sushil, may have let the intruders in.
Family unharmed as police probe CCTV
Thankfully, everyone in the house was unharmed.
Police are now digging through CCTV footage and phone records to track down the suspects and are circulating their images among different units.
Police say they are working hard to catch those responsible.