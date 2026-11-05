Rouse Avenue Court bars immediate arrest of Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
India
Congress MP and JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam just got a breather from the Rouse Avenue Court: Delhi Police cannot arrest or take action against him without giving a week's notice.
The judge noted that Akoijam has been cooperating with the investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by several students.
Delhi Police files FIR against Akoijam
Delhi Police filed an FIR against Akoijam under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but he has denied the claims and says they are politically motivated.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has paused his recent dismissal from JNU while things play out.
The police are still gathering information from the university about those who complained.