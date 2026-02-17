'₹2,000 not enough': Over 14,000 disabled people protest in TN
On Tuesday, around 14,000 people with disabilities and their caregivers took to the streets across Tamil Nadu, asking the government to raise their monthly aid—which is currently just ₹1,500-₹2,000.
With prices going up everywhere and unique needs to manage, they say this amount just doesn't cut it.
Disability aid is actually the lowest in India
The protests were big—over 800 showed up in Chennai alone—and police detained hundreds in cities like Salem and Madurai (though everyone was released later).
Here's the kicker: Tamil Nadu's disability aid is actually the lowest in India. States like Andhra Pradesh pay up to ₹15,000 a month.
The protest isn't just about money—it's about fairness and dignity for people who often get overlooked.
This moment puts a spotlight on how much more needs to be done so that support for disabled people isn't left behind as costs rise everywhere.