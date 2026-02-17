'₹2,000 not enough': Over 14,000 disabled people protest in TN

Disability aid is actually the lowest in India

The protests were big—over 800 showed up in Chennai alone—and police detained hundreds in cities like Salem and Madurai (though everyone was released later).

Here's the kicker: Tamil Nadu's disability aid is actually the lowest in India. States like Andhra Pradesh pay up to ₹15,000 a month.

The protest isn't just about money—it's about fairness and dignity for people who often get overlooked.

This moment puts a spotlight on how much more needs to be done so that support for disabled people isn't left behind as costs rise everywhere.