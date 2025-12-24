Next Article
₹25cr Lord Ram idol arrives in Ayodhya, set for grand January installation
India
A massive new idol of Lord Ram—10 feet tall and decorated with gold, diamonds, rubies, pearls, emeralds, corals, and sapphires—recently reached Angad Tila, near the Sant Tulsidas Temple in Ayodhya.
Crafted over nine months by Bengaluru-based artist Jayashree Phanish and valued at around ₹25-30 crore, the idol was donated anonymously.
Installation to kick off festive celebrations
The idol will be installed at Angad Tila near Sant Tulsidas Temple during Pratishtha Dwadashi festivities from December 29 to January 2.
The event will feature rituals like Sri Ram Abhishek (a ceremonial bath) and Prakatya Aarti, with preparations already underway by temple trust leaders.
The traditional South Indian art style is expected to draw devotees from across India for this special occasion.