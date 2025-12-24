₹25cr Lord Ram idol arrives in Ayodhya, set for grand January installation

Installation to kick off festive celebrations

The idol will be installed at Angad Tila near Sant Tulsidas Temple during Pratishtha Dwadashi festivities from December 29 to January 2.

The event will feature rituals like Sri Ram Abhishek (a ceremonial bath) and Prakatya Aarti, with preparations already underway by temple trust leaders.

The traditional South Indian art style is expected to draw devotees from across India for this special occasion.