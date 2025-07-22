₹7 crore for Olympic medalists: Delhi government's big announcement

Free i7 laptops for top 1,200 Class 10 students

Delhi's also giving away free i7 laptops to the top 1,200 Class 10 students under the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme.

With a focus on education, this aims to help underprivileged youth get better digital access.

Together, these steps show the government is serious about supporting both sports talent and academic achievers in a big way.