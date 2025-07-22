Next Article
₹7 crore for Olympic medalists: Delhi government's big announcement
Big news from Delhi: Olympic and Paralympic medalists are now set to receive much bigger cash prizes—₹7 crore for gold, ₹5 crore for silver, and ₹3 crore for bronze.
Plus, gold and silver winners get Group A government jobs, while bronze medalists land Group B roles.
The move, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is all about recognizing athletes' dedication.
Free i7 laptops for top 1,200 Class 10 students
Delhi's also giving away free i7 laptops to the top 1,200 Class 10 students under the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme.
With a focus on education, this aims to help underprivileged youth get better digital access.
Together, these steps show the government is serious about supporting both sports talent and academic achievers in a big way.