Three-language policy won't be 1-size-fits-all rule, states can choose approach
Big update for students: The three-language policy in schools won't be a one-size-fits-all rule.
Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary just announced that each state and union territory can choose how they want to roll it out, following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
No state will be forced to teach any particular language
Chaudhary made it clear—no state will be forced to teach any particular language.
NEP 2020 is all about giving students a chance to learn multiple languages, but with flexibility so local needs come first.
The plan is for kids to know their first language by age 8, a second by 11, and a third by 14, but exactly how that works will depend on where you live.