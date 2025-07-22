India's cities need smarter planning now, says World Bank
India's city population is on track to almost double by 2050—from 480 million in 2020 to nearly a billion people.
The World Bank says this huge growth means cities need smarter, climate-friendly planning now, especially since much of the urban infrastructure is still being built.
Floods, heatwaves already cost India billions every year
Floods already cost India up to 2.5% of its GDP each year, and that number could double under a high-emission scenario.
Heatwaves are also expected to cause twice as many deaths in cities by 2050.
With crowded cities and connected systems, one failure—like power or transport—can quickly snowball into bigger problems.
Protect people now to ensure cities can thrive in future
The report urges stronger planning: better stormwater systems, more green spaces, early warning alerts for disasters, and investment in climate-resilient housing and transport.
It's about protecting people now so India's cities can keep growing—and thriving—in the future.