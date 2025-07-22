Delhi's Rail Bhawan intersection to get a major makeover

Expect channelized lanes, better-marked crossings, regulated parking, and consistent two-lane roads. The plan is to cut down chaos and keep both cars and people moving safely. Agencies like NDMC and Delhi Traffic Police will be keeping an eye on how it all rolls out.

More than just new lanes

To really tackle congestion, there'll be extra police during rush hour nearby, illegal encroachments will be cleared out, and new taxi parking spots are coming up in Mahipalpur.

Plus, the NHAI is working on making sure your phone doesn't lose signal inside the Dwarka Expressway tunnel—because who wants to drop off the grid mid-ride?

All these moves are part of a bigger push for safer streets in Delhi.