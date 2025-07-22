Next Article
'Flying coffins' to be replaced by Tejas: India's MiG-21 saga
The Indian Air Force is saying goodbye to its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets by September 2025, marking the end of an era at the Chandigarh airbase.
These jets have been around since 1963, playing key roles in major conflicts and becoming a symbol of India's air power.
But they've also had a tough reputation—nicknamed "flying coffins" after numerous crashes and pilot losses over the years.
Transition from MiG-21 to Tejas jets
This is more than just retiring old planes—it's about India moving forward.
The IAF is swapping out the MiG-21s for homegrown Tejas Mk1A jets, marking a big step toward modern tech and self-reliance in defense.
If you're into history or future tech, this moment connects both worlds.