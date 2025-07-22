'Flying coffins' to be replaced by Tejas: India's MiG-21 saga India Jul 22, 2025

The Indian Air Force is saying goodbye to its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets by September 2025, marking the end of an era at the Chandigarh airbase.

These jets have been around since 1963, playing key roles in major conflicts and becoming a symbol of India's air power.

But they've also had a tough reputation—nicknamed "flying coffins" after numerous crashes and pilot losses over the years.