These BITS Pilani students are building drones for Indian Army
Jayant Khatri and Shaurya Chaudhary, two BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus students, started Apollyon Dynamics before July 2025 and have already delivered combat drones to the Indian Army.
Their UAVs are now in use across key locations like Jammu, Chandimandir, Panagarh, and Arunachal Pradesh—all within just two months of launching.
Kamikaze drone that can deliver payloads up to 1 kg
Their standout creation is a radar-resistant kamikaze drone that flies over 300km/h and delivers precise payloads up to one kg—pretty impressive for frontline missions.
They also designed a trainer drone so soldiers new to UAVs can get hands-on practice.
From prototypes in hostel room to real deployments
Khatri and Choudhury built their first prototypes right in their hostel room.
After reaching out cold to the Army and getting positive feedback from live demos, they quickly moved from testing to real deployments.
Proof that fresh ideas can shape India's defense future
This is student-led innovation making a real impact—reducing import dependence while helping troops train smarter.
With Apollyon Dynamics pushing into next-gen drone tech, it's proof that fresh ideas can shape India's defense future.
```