These BITS Pilani students are building drones for Indian Army India Jul 22, 2025

Jayant Khatri and Shaurya Chaudhary, two BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus students, started Apollyon Dynamics before July 2025 and have already delivered combat drones to the Indian Army.

Their UAVs are now in use across key locations like Jammu, Chandimandir, Panagarh, and Arunachal Pradesh—all within just two months of launching.