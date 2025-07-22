Next Article
One dies as bus falls into drain in UP
Early Tuesday morning in Bijnor, UP, a Uttarakhand roadways bus traveling from Chandigarh to Tanakpur veered off the Meerut-Pauri road and plunged into a roadside drain.
Reports suggest the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.
Accident highlights risks of long-distance travel
Of the nine people on board—including the driver and conductor—eight were pulled out by emergency teams and are now stable in hospital.
Sadly, one passenger, estimated to be about 30 years old, drowned before help could reach him.
The accident puts a spotlight on how risky long-distance travel can get when drivers are exhausted—a reminder to look out for safety on overnight journeys.