Indian cities could lose $30B annually by 2070: World Bank
A new World Bank report says Indian cities could lose up to $30 billion every year by 2070 if they don't start building climate-resilient infrastructure now.
With the urban population expected to almost double by 2050, more than half of the needed homes and city systems haven't even been built yet.
For young people especially, how we build our cities today
If cities don't adapt, flood damages alone could jump from $5 billion a year in 2030 to $30 billion by 2070, and extreme heat might put over 130,000 lives at risk by mid-century.
The World Bank suggests solutions like cool roofs, more green spaces, early warning systems, and energy-efficient homes—but making it happen will take an estimated $2.4 trillion investment by 2050.
For young people especially, how we build our cities today will shape the world we live in tomorrow.