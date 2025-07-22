Indian cities could lose $30B annually by 2070: World Bank

For young people especially, how we build our cities today

If cities don't adapt, flood damages alone could jump from $5 billion a year in 2030 to $30 billion by 2070, and extreme heat might put over 130,000 lives at risk by mid-century.

The World Bank suggests solutions like cool roofs, more green spaces, early warning systems, and energy-efficient homes—but making it happen will take an estimated $2.4 trillion investment by 2050.

For young people especially, how we build our cities today will shape the world we live in tomorrow.