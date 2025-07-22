Next Article
₹35L worth fittings missing from Kolkata's Oberoi Grand: Police
The Oberoi Grand in Kolkata just lost luxury bathroom fittings worth a whopping ₹35 lakh—think 228 showerheads and eight designer ceiling fans, all gone.
A shift engineer noticed the missing items, and now police are looking into whether they accidentally got tossed out with construction debris during the hotel's major restoration and upgrade project.
Hotel closed for an 18-month makeover
With no CCTVs or proper lighting at the site (where 20 workers were on duty), security is getting a serious review.
The hotel has been closed for an 18-month makeover since August 2024, but its banquet halls have stayed open.
The investigation is now focused on worker movements and tightening up safety while renovations continue until February 2026.