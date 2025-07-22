'Regret filing false dowry, DV case against husband...': Woman's post India Jul 22, 2025

A woman's honest Reddit post is trending after she shared regret over filing false dowry and domestic violence charges against her husband.

She says family pressure—mainly from her politically influential father and brother—pushed her to take legal action after just a minor argument.

Four years of court battles later, she's now 37, has two kids, and feels mistreated by her own family.