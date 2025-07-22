'Regret filing false dowry, DV case against husband...': Woman's post
A woman's honest Reddit post is trending after she shared regret over filing false dowry and domestic violence charges against her husband.
She says family pressure—mainly from her politically influential father and brother—pushed her to take legal action after just a minor argument.
Four years of court battles later, she's now 37, has two kids, and feels mistreated by her own family.
'I wish I had taken a step back...'
She admits she wishes she hadn't made those choices, especially since her ex-husband has moved on and remarried.
Her story is a reminder that acting out of anger or pressure can have long-term consequences for everyone involved.
Her post highlights important conversations around domestic violence laws
Her post has also kicked off conversations about the misuse—and under-reporting—of domestic violence laws in India.
While some worry about false cases like hers, data shows most real incidents still go unreported.
Many responses pointed out that marriage takes effort from both sides, and that laws need thoughtful use—not just reaction to family or social expectations.