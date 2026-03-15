RSS backs Modi government's stand on West Asia conflict
India
The RSS has publicly backed the Modi government's handling of the ongoing Iran-U.S.-Israel conflict in West Asia.
At a press conference on March 15, 2026, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the government is acting "in the supreme interest of the nation" during these tense times.
PM Modi promises support for Indians in Gulf
With violence in West Asia affecting Indians abroad, Hosabale called for peace and urged that protests stay nonviolent and respectful.
Prime Minister Modi promised continued support for Indians stuck in the Gulf region and urged calm.
As India engages in diplomatic efforts, the RSS endorsed the government's response.