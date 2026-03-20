RSS centenary: One lakh shakhas planned for expansion
India
As the RSS turned 100 in 2025, it rolled out a huge plan: growing its local branches (shakhas) to one lakh (100,000) and organizing nationwide outreach events across India.
This year-long campaign wrapped up in October 2025, focusing more on community service and reflection than big celebrations.
Major outreach effort
The expansion is all about reaching young people and new areas.
There will be community-focused outreach activities, youth-focused programs, and events in nearly every district, guided by values like social harmony, family bonds, environmental care, self-reliance, and civic responsibility.
It's a significant nationwide outreach effort and aims to spark real change at the ground level.