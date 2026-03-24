RSS chief calls for 3-child policy, asks to report migrants
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for India to adopt a three-child policy, saying it could help keep families balanced and tackle social issues.
Speaking at an event in Vrindavan on March 24, he also urged greater public awareness, saying public understanding is essential and that legal measures could be considered but should not be rushed;
he also asked people to identify and report suspected illegal migrants and suggested discouraging their employment.
Need community consensus before any new laws: Bhagwat
Bhagwat voiced concerns about declining fertility rates, illegal immigration, and the impact of religious conversions.
He suggested that doctors say three children are needed for a healthy family environment, which might even reduce divorce rates.
He also highlighted the importance of preserving cultural roots and called for community consensus before any new laws.
Bhagwat wrapped up by praising ashrams for promoting values like coexistence and preparing society for future challenges.