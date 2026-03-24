RSS chief calls for 3-child policy, asks to report migrants India Mar 24, 2026

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for India to adopt a three-child policy, saying it could help keep families balanced and tackle social issues.

Speaking at an event in Vrindavan on March 24, he also urged greater public awareness, saying public understanding is essential and that legal measures could be considered but should not be rushed;

he also asked people to identify and report suspected illegal migrants and suggested discouraging their employment.