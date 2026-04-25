RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks Hindus to have 4 children
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called on Hindus to have four children and dedicate one to the RSS, sharing this message in Nagpur.
He also praised RSS volunteers for stepping up during disasters and emphasized their ongoing commitment to helping others.
RSS highlights Kerala outreach, shakha growth
Bhagwat spoke about his hopes for India as a global leader, pointing to the Ram Mandir resolution as proof of what determination can achieve.
Meanwhile, at a major meeting in Haryana, RSS leaders highlighted a recent outreach campaign in Kerala that connected with over 55,000 Muslim households and more than 54,000 Christian families.
The organization also reported steady growth, with its local groups (shakhas) now topping nearly 89,000 across more than 55,000 locations.