RSS expands from 46 to 88 divisions for centenary planning
The RSS is expanding from 46 to 88 regional divisions across India as part of its centenary-year expansion plans.
Announced by General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at its annual Indore meet, this move is all about better planning and smoother coordination nationwide.
New presidents, called Sanghchalaks, and new executive bodies will be elected in late 2026.
RSS active in 103,397 locations
Even with some pushback in parts of the country, the RSS has seen big growth: West Bengal alone saw a 150% jump in local branches over the past year.
The group has also launched weekly programs in Arunachal Pradesh, opened new branches in Mizoram, and established a presence in Ladakh, and drew over 5,000 people at a recent Port Blair event.
Now active in 103,397 locations, including challenging states like Tripura and Kerala, the RSS is clearly focused on boosting its presence everywhere as part of its centenary-year expansion plans.