RSS-linked SJM urges Indians to boycott, seeks US tech ban
The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), linked to the RSS, is urging Indians to boycott American companies and asking the government to impose a unilateral ban on US tech and social media firms.
This comes after the US Senate approved a bill letting President Trump slap up to 100% tariffs on countries like India that import lots of Russian oil.
The bill spares US allies in Europe for similar purchases of Russian oil, gas and other exports.
Ashwani Mahajan defends Russian oil purchases
SJM's Ashwani Mahajan says buying Russian oil is about keeping energy affordable and making sure India isn't dependent on just one supplier.
He called out the US for using tariffs as "tariffs cannot become an instrument of geopolitical coercion," arguing it threatens both free trade and India's right to decide its own policies.
The group wants future trade talks with the US to be based on mutual respect, not pressure.