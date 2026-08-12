RSS-linked SJM urges Indians to boycott, seeks US tech ban

The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), linked to the RSS, is urging Indians to boycott American companies and asking the government to impose a unilateral ban on US tech and social media firms.

This comes after the US Senate approved a bill letting President Trump slap up to 100% tariffs on countries like India that import lots of Russian oil.

The bill spares US allies in Europe for similar purchases of Russian oil, gas and other exports.