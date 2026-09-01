RSS to conclude centenary with Mohan Bhagwat address in Delhi
India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is wrapping up its 100th birthday with a big event in New Delhi on November 29, 2026.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will give the main address.
The group, founded in Nagpur back in 1925, kicked off its centennial festivities last year during Vijayadashami.
Mohan Bhagwat tours domestically and internationally
To mark the milestone, Bhagwat has traveled across nearly all 46 RSS provinces, speaking at major gatherings and connecting with faith leaders and key figures nationwide.
He's also gone global, addressing crowds in Canada and the US with plans for the UK next.
The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), RSS's overseas wing, has helped spread its message among Indian communities worldwide through seminars and book readings.