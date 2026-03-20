RSS's Hedgewar's birth anniversary on April 1: Significance, history
On April 1 (his birth anniversary), the RSS is marking the birth anniversary of its founder, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, known as Doctorji to many.
Born in 1889 in Nagpur, he started the RSS back in 1925 and led it until his passing.
How RSS volunteers celebrate the day
RSS volunteers are going all out for Hedgewar's anniversary, which lines up with Varsha Pratipada (the Hindu New Year).
The day includes full uniforms, salutes to their first chief, saffron flag hoisting, band performances, and talks on nation-building, plus some friendly competitions.
Why Hedgewar started the RSS
Hedgewar lost his parents young but pushed through to study medicine in Kolkata.
He got involved with early independence movements but grew disillusioned with politics after witnessing riots.
Believing India needed deeper cultural change, he founded the RSS to focus on national unity and social regeneration.