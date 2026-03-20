RSS's Hedgewar's birth anniversary on April 1: Significance, history India Mar 20, 2026

On April 1 (his birth anniversary), the RSS is marking the birth anniversary of its founder, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, known as Doctorji to many.

Born in 1889 in Nagpur, he started the RSS back in 1925 and led it until his passing.