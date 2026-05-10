RTI shows 33.9 million train tickets canceled in FY 2025-26
India
In FY 2025-26, over 33.9 million train tickets were canceled because wait-listed passengers never got a confirmed seat, according to data from an RTI query.
That's about 92,800 people each day missing out on travel plans (especially tough for students and migrant workers, since the sleeper class saw the most cancelations at 16.8 million).
Chandra Shekhar Gaur urges urgent action
Ticket cancelations have more than doubled in just a few years, rising from 16.5 million in FY 2021-22 to this new high.
Activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur says it's time for urgent action, pointing out that a shortage of trains and berths is making life harder for millions who rely on Indian Railways to get where they need to go.