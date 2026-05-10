RTI shows 33.9 million train tickets canceled in FY 2025-26

Chandra Shekhar Gaur urges urgent action

Ticket cancelations have more than doubled in just a few years, rising from 16.5 million in FY 2021-22 to this new high.

Activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur says it's time for urgent action, pointing out that a shortage of trains and berths is making life harder for millions who rely on Indian Railways to get where they need to go.