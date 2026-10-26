RTR flyover in Delhi to reopen for cars and 2-wheelers

Good news for Delhi commuters: the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover is set to reopen for cars and two-wheelers on October 27, after being shut for a week due to at least three cracks.

The closure had caused a traffic nightmare between IGI Airport, Gurugram, and Vasant Vihar.

After repair works were completed and cube compressive strength tests were done on Sunday, and a structural consultant was asked to conduct load testing, the green light has been given, at least for lighter vehicles.