RTR flyover in Delhi to reopen for cars and 2-wheelers
Good news for Delhi commuters: the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover is set to reopen for cars and two-wheelers on October 27, after being shut for a week due to at least three cracks.
The closure had caused a traffic nightmare between IGI Airport, Gurugram, and Vasant Vihar.
After repair works were completed and cube compressive strength tests were done on Sunday, and a structural consultant was asked to conduct load testing, the green light has been given, at least for lighter vehicles.
Heavy vehicles barred on RTR flyover
Heavy vehicles like trucks still aren't allowed back just yet. They'll be sticking to alternate routes while officials keep an eye on things.
The repairs wrapped up by October 23, with extra attention paid to fixing cracks and letting the concrete set properly.
Traffic advisories are still active, but letting cars back on should make daily commutes a bit less stressful.