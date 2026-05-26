Quad's economic, strategic importance paramount: US Secretary of State

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasized the economic and strategic importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD). He called it a coalition of major democracies with shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region. "The stage today represented countries that collectively are about a third of the world's GDP, over almost 2 billion people," he said.

Security initiatives Key initiatives from Quad meeting Rubio announced key initiatives from the Quad meeting, including an Indo-Pacific maritime initiative to improve regional surveillance coordination. He said, "The first is the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative to leverage each of our country's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to enhance information sharing." The Quad partners will also work with Fiji to improve port infrastructure.

Economic cooperation Critical minerals framework announced Rubio also announced the Quad Critical Minerals Framework, aimed at securing access to critical minerals. He said this would involve leveraging economic policy tools and coordinating investment. "We'll announce the Quad Critical Minerals Framework, which will guide each of us to leverage economic policy tools and coordinate investment to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, including in mining and processing, and in critical minerals recycling," he said.

Advertisement

Strategic shift Quad evolving into action-oriented strategic partnership: Rubio Rubio stressed that the Quad is evolving from a discussion platform into an action-oriented strategic partnership. He thanked India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for hosting the meeting at "an important time." The US Secretary of State also highlighted his commitment to the Quad, recalling that his first meeting as Secretary of State was with the group.

Advertisement