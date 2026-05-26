LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Quad's economic, strategic importance paramount: US Secretary of State
Quad's economic, strategic importance paramount: US Secretary of State
Rubio is currently on a visit to India

Quad's economic, strategic importance paramount: US Secretary of State

By Snehil Singh
May 26, 2026
11:25 am
What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasized the economic and strategic importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD). He called it a coalition of major democracies with shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region. "The stage today represented countries that collectively are about a third of the world's GDP, over almost 2 billion people," he said.

Security initiatives

Key initiatives from Quad meeting

Rubio announced key initiatives from the Quad meeting, including an Indo-Pacific maritime initiative to improve regional surveillance coordination. He said, "The first is the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative to leverage each of our country's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to enhance information sharing." The Quad partners will also work with Fiji to improve port infrastructure.

Economic cooperation

Critical minerals framework announced

Rubio also announced the Quad Critical Minerals Framework, aimed at securing access to critical minerals. He said this would involve leveraging economic policy tools and coordinating investment. "We'll announce the Quad Critical Minerals Framework, which will guide each of us to leverage economic policy tools and coordinate investment to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, including in mining and processing, and in critical minerals recycling," he said.

Advertisement

Strategic shift

Quad evolving into action-oriented strategic partnership: Rubio

Rubio stressed that the Quad is evolving from a discussion platform into an action-oriented strategic partnership. He thanked India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for hosting the meeting at "an important time." The US Secretary of State also highlighted his commitment to the Quad, recalling that his first meeting as Secretary of State was with the group.

Advertisement

Diplomatic visit

Rubio on 4-day visit to India

Rubio is currently on a four-day official visit to India, which aims at recalibrating bilateral ties. The trip comes amid certain headwinds since mid-last year. He arrived at Delhi Airport for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Before this, he visited Amer Fort in Jaipur with his wife Jeanette Rubio and Ambassador Gor.

Advertisement