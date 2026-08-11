Rudra Gaurav Shresth's viral farewell video marks departure from Iran

Rudra Gaurav Shresth, India's outgoing ambassador to Iran, just wrapped up his more-than-three-year stint with a touching farewell video that's making the rounds online.

He thanked Iranians for their warmth and said, "This land and its people have always had a special place in my memories and in my heart."

His departure was marked by an Iranian tradition in which water is thrown behind a departing traveler, a sweet gesture wishing him safe travels.