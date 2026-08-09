Rukhsana Khan wrapped in plastic placed on Chhatarpur garbage tractor
India
A video from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has people upset after it showed men wrapping Rukhsana Khan, who had been missing for about a month, in a plastic sheet and placing it on a municipal garbage tractor for transport home from the hospital.
Her family called out the lack of a mortuary van, saying it was deeply disrespectful.
Officials probe, rural hospital gaps highlighted
Local officials have launched an inquiry to find out why proper arrangements weren't made and who arranged the tractor.
The incident is shining a light on bigger issues with basic facilities and respect in rural hospitals, showing how much improvement is still needed.