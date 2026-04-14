Rukhsar and brother Aslam attacked outside Mahatma Phule police station

Tanveer Khan arrested, 2 suspects absconding

Trying to escape the chaos, Rukhsar and Aslam ran to the police station for help but were ambushed by Khan's relatives before they could get inside.

Both are now recovering from severe injuries at Meera Hospital.

Police have arrested Tanveer Khan in connection with the case, but two other suspects, his father-in-law and brother-in-law, are still on the run as the investigation continues.