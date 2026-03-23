Rumor of fuel shortage leads to panic buying in Gujarat
Fuel stations in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot saw huge lines on Monday as rumors of a fuel shortage spread, thanks to worries about the West Asia conflict.
Even though there was plenty of fuel in stock, a few temporary pump closures sparked widespread panic.
Brief supply hiccups at some outlets
In reality, only a handful of pumps ran out for a short while—like three or four out of 210 in Ahmedabad—while some outlets in Rajkot and Surat faced brief supply hiccups.
Despite this, dealers like Arvindbhai said deliveries were normal and there weren't any government restrictions.
Dealers urge people not to fall for rumors
Dealers urged people not to fall for social media rumors.
Anil Desai from Surat explained that bulk supplies to industries were paused, but retail pumps kept getting fuel.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also reassured everyone: "There is no shortage."
The whole episode shows how quickly rumors can cause chaos, even when supplies are fine.