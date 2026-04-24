Runaway woman's family allegedly abducts 70-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh India Apr 24, 2026

A shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh saw a 70-year-old man kidnapped and humiliated by the family of a woman who ran away with his son.

When the woman's family couldn't get answers about their daughter's whereabouts, they allegedly took matters into their own hands, abducting the man from Raisen district and forcing him to drink urine from a liquor bottle in Rajgarh.