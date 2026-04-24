Runaway woman's family allegedly abducts 70-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh
India
A shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh saw a 70-year-old man kidnapped and humiliated by the family of a woman who ran away with his son.
When the woman's family couldn't get answers about their daughter's whereabouts, they allegedly took matters into their own hands, abducting the man from Raisen district and forcing him to drink urine from a liquor bottle in Rajgarh.
Video surfaces, police detain 2 suspects
The assault only came to light after a disturbing video surfaced online this week.
Police quickly detained two suspects and are now searching for others involved.
Investigators have also visited the victim's home and are working on identifying and arresting the remaining accused in this troubling case.