Russia and India team up to build SJ-100 regional jets
Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a deal to make SJ-100 regional jets in India.
HAL will help certify the plane for Indian use and gets the go-ahead to manufacture, sell, and maintain these 87-98-seat aircraft locally.
Why does this matter?
India's aviation sector is booming, with a need for over 200 new regional jets over the next decade to boost short-haul flights under UDAN.
HAL wants to ramp up its civil aviation revenue by producing these jets at its facilities.
UAC is pitching in with design help and support on project timelines.
What's in it for India?
The partnership was described as a step toward growing India's civil aviation by using existing defense resources.
For HAL, it could expand its civil aviation business, and it may create new jobs as the industry expands.
Anything else going on?
UAC also signed a deal with Flamingo Aerospace to supply six Il-114-300 planes—another move aimed at meeting India's rising demand for regional air travel.