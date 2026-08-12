Russia names DY Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, arbitrator
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been picked by Russia to help settle a major dispute with Ukraine's state-owned Oschadbank.
The case is being heard by a three-member panel led by Costa Rican arbitrator and former trade minister Dyala Jimenez, who was jointly selected by both parties to serve as the tribunal's president, under a treaty both countries signed back in 1998.
Oschadbank seeks arbitration, names Stavros Brekoulakis
Oschadbank says Russia's military actions since 2022 have wrecked its assets in regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, costing it hundreds of millions.
After Russia didn't respond to their official complaint last year, the bank pushed for international arbitration.
For this case, Oschadbank chose Greek arbitrator and National University of Singapore professor Stavros Brekoulakis as its own arbitrator.
Interestingly, Chandrachud had turned down similar requests from Russia before but agreed to join this time around.