Russia names DY Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, arbitrator

Oschadbank says Russia's military actions since 2022 have wrecked its assets in regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, costing it hundreds of millions.

After Russia didn't respond to their official complaint last year, the bank pushed for international arbitration.

For this case, Oschadbank chose Greek arbitrator and National University of Singapore professor Stavros Brekoulakis as its own arbitrator.

Interestingly, Chandrachud had turned down similar requests from Russia before but agreed to join this time around.