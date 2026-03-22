First Russian oil tanker reaches India amid US sanctions waiver
What's the story
The Aqua Titan, a tanker carrying Russian crude originally headed for China, has reached Mangaluru port in India. It is the first of seven such vessels to arrive in the country. The development comes after reports that at least seven tankers carrying Russian oil changed their course from China to India amid New Delhi's efforts to secure its energy supplies amid global disruptions.
Energy strategy
Waiver from US to purchase 'sanctioned' Russian oil
The rerouting of these vessels was tracked by ship-tracking firm Vortexa. The move comes after India received a temporary waiver from the United States to purchase "sanctioned" Russian oil that is currently stuck at sea. This development is part of India's larger strategy to ensure energy security amid global disruptions, including the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Tanker details
First of 7 vessels to reach Indian shores
Bloomberg had reported on March 18 that at least seven tankers carrying Russian oil had changed their course from China to India. The Aqua Titan is the first of these vessels to reach Indian shores. This comes as a major development in India's efforts to secure its energy supplies amid global disruptions due to the Iran war.