Seven tankers are expected to arrive in India

First Russian oil tanker reaches India amid US sanctions waiver

By Snehil Singh 12:00 pm Mar 22, 202612:00 pm

What's the story

The Aqua Titan, a tanker carrying Russian crude originally headed for China, has reached Mangaluru port in India. It is the first of seven such vessels to arrive in the country. The development comes after reports that at least seven tankers carrying Russian oil changed their course from China to India amid New Delhi's efforts to secure its energy supplies amid global disruptions.