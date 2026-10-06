Russian drone strikes MV Royad Mammadov, at least 2 dead
India
A Russian drone hit the MV Royad Mammadov, a Turkish-owned cargo ship in the Black Sea, leaving at least two people dead and several injured, including an Indian sailor.
India has strongly condemned the attack, and the embassy in Romania says they are working to support Indian crew members.
Jaishankar urges dialogue, Zelenskyy confirms nationals
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called attacks on civilian ships "unacceptable" and urged dialogue to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy confirmed that Indian and Azerbaijani citizens were among those on board, highlighting how rising tensions are putting international crews at risk.